Mother and son decorate tree to keep Shropshire villagers smiling

Samantha Griffiths and her three-year-old son Bobby Moore, from Cheswardine, have brightened up a tree in the centre of the village that was planted by veterans more than 30 years ago.

Samantha said: "I was tie-dying some material with Bobby when it gave me the idea to hang them from the tree to bring some colour into the village during this sad time to cheer people up.

"I thought people will see the bright colours from their window and it will make them smile while we’re isolating.

"The Blackthorne tree was planted on the May 8, 1985, by local veterans when our village celebrated the 40th anniversary of VE Day."