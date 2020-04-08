Market Drayton ambulance driver's plea for people to stay home

Mark Whittle, also a town councillor and former mayor, said that as part of his new role he is now one of the first points of contact for people who call the emergency services fearing Covid-19.

He has been on an intensive course at the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) headquarters in Dudley, with three weeks' worth of training condensed into one so that he can drive blue-lights ambulances all over the West Midlands and take the pressure off of paramedics fighting the pandemic.

This week he began working 12-hour shifts for two days in a row before taking two days off – though he said that is likely to change as the situation evolves rapidly.

His first such shift was Monday night, when he worked from 7pm to 7am the following morning.

He described the shift as "busy, busy, busy", dealing with eight or nine people in a night rather than what he said would normally be four or five.

Of those eight or nine, he said that two were suspected coronavirus cases but that they turned out not to have the virus.

'It is sound advice'

He stressed that people should follow government advice and stay indoors for the sake of front line health workers who will inevitably feel the strain.

Advertising

"They are getting very, very tired," he said.

"People should stay at bloody home. The more they go out, the more [health workers] are affected.

"You can only work full-on for a certain amount of time. The ambulance service will start to get tired.

"If the general public take notice of what they're being told to do, it is sound advice.

Advertising

"I predict there is another three weeks of hard slog and then hopefully we will reach the peak."

He said that he was proud of all the hard work done by his health worker colleagues but that it was "infuriating" to see people still out and about amidst the pandemic from his ambulance driving seat.

"There were a lot of cars out.

"You see two young lads sitting on a park bench having a beer and a laugh – it's ridiculous. It is making more work for everyone else.

"Just because you're young you're not bulletproof.

"I see people in Market Drayton doing the exact same thing – not many but I see some of them."

WMAS covers a 5,000-square-mile area consisting of Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, and took over control of NHS 111 in all areas except Staffordshire in November 2019.