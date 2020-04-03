Market Drayton school wins praise from Kate Middleton for social farm project

The Longlands Community Primary School has developed its allotment and outdoor learning area over the past year and also given pupils the responsibility of caring for chickens at the school.

There is a food shack at the school where the crops from the allotment are available in return for donations.

George Hounsell from the school explained that pupils who have been involved recently wrote to Kate Middleton, showing her pictures of the school's green projects.

They received a reply from Natalie Barrows, assistant private secretary to the Duchess of Cambridge.

It said: "I am writing to thank you very much for your letter in which you provide further details about the wonderful work you are doing at your school.

"Her Royal Highness was grateful to you for taking the time to write and for sharing details of the fantastic gardening journey you have all been on.

"The eco garden and social farm sound wonderful and I'm so pleased that lots of children have been able to visit. It is also great to hear about the work you are doing with recycled products.

"Everyone at Longlands Community Primary School should feel incredibly proud of the work that you have done and will continue to do. It really is inspiring to read about.

"The Duchess of Cambridge would have me send you all her warmest thanks and very best wishes."