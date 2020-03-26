Menu

'Why are you here today?': People travelling for daily exercise given warning message from Market Drayton police

Market Drayton | News | Published:

'Why are you here today?' – That's the simple message behind a notice being handed out to people who travel for exercise by police officers in Market Drayton.

The notice. Pic: @MDraytonCops

The note warns people not to travel unnecessarily and points out the current Government guidelines about daily exercise.

In a message on Twitter, Market Drayton's safer neighbourhood team asked people not to be offended if they receive the message.

"Restrictions and guidelines are in place to prevent and reduce the Coronavirus pandemic," they wrote.

The note reads: "Why are you here today? The Government restrictions currently in place do not permit you to use your vehicle to travel to this location for exercise.

"Each and every one of us has been instructed to avoid all unnecessary travel.

"You are entitled to exercise once daily. This should be walking, running or cycling from your home address.

"You should not be driving to a location away from your home to carry this out.

"Please refrain from unnecessary travel until the restrictions placed upon us all to tackle the coronavirus pandemic have been rescinded."

