Two Audis stolen from Market Drayton neighbourhood in one night
Two Audi cars were stolen from outside homes in the same area of Market Drayton.
A silver Audi was taken from Stuart Way and a blue car stolen from nearby Damson Fayre, both at some point on Monday night.
Police are investigating and anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to call 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
