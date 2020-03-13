Washing caused fire in Market Drayton

Firefighers from the town were called to a property in Stafford Street at 8pm last night after a 999 call to the burning plastic basket.

They were joined by a crew from Loggerheads over the Staffordshire border.

Pump mobilised at 20:00 with pump from #Loggerheads @StaffsFire 🚒 to commercial property fire in #MarketDrayton 🔥 Fire involved laundry and plastic basket on first floor @SFRS_JBainbr attended as #FireInvestigation 🔎 Fire caused by spontaneous combustion of cotton laundry 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2DQsoZi5qn — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) March 12, 2020

Firefighters brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Fire Investigation Officer, James Bainbridge, who went to the scene, said that the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of cotton laundry.