Washing caused fire in Market Drayton

By Sue Austin | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A fire in a basket of washing in Market Drayton is believed to have caused by spontaneous combustion.

Firefighers from the town were called to a property in Stafford Street at 8pm last night after a 999 call to the burning plastic basket.

They were joined by a crew from Loggerheads over the Staffordshire border.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Fire Investigation Officer, James Bainbridge, who went to the scene, said that the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of cotton laundry.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

