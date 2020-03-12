Trees to be cut down in village near Market Drayton amid storm fears

The cypress and fir trees are on part of Shrewsbury Street in Hodnet, on land owned by the Leverhulme Estate, which is responsible for farms, homes and commercial property around the country.

Dr Mark Hennings lives on part of Shrewsbury Street and submitted plans to Shropshire Council to alter the trees.

Dr Hennings said in a statement: "The boundary to the front of my house... is marked by a line of trees – primarily six cypress trees and five firs.

"The cypress trees and all but one of the firs are on my property, with one fir belonging to next door.

"Basically 11 trees are very tall and overgrown. All are substantially taller than my two-storey house, and all tower over and overshadow the single-storey property next door.

"All six cypress trees are so overgrown that there must be quite a strain on their trunk systems. If any part of these trees fell down (due to a storm or snowfall) they could cause substantial damage to either my property or next door.

"Given the way that cypresses grow, there is no possibility of simply cutting them back – inside the top and outer growth there is nothing but bare branches, which is all that would be left were the trees trimmed."

He said that the five fir trees overshadow "other interesting trees" including a crab-apple, and that they could be reduced to allow those trees to grow properly and improve safety.

After discussions with estate manager Graham Tongue and a tree surgeon, he proposed to cut down the cypress trees, halve the height of the firs and allow the smaller trees to grow back while maintaining a boundary with a hedge or similar.

Last week Shropshire Council confirmed it was happy with the plans.