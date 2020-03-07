Market Drayton pupils in pyjamas celebrate World Book Day

Market Drayton Junior School sought to encourage reading for everyone with a book swap event and a quirky mufti day theme.

Sarah Kynaston from Market Drayton Junior School (MDJS) said: "The latest statistics from National Literacy Trust state that only 29 per cent of under-18s read daily. This has a huge impact on children's vocabulary.

"Here at MDJS we are aiming to buck the trend. We have focused on 'The Great Bedtime Story' this year with children coming dressed in pyjamas and bringing their favourite bedtime story to share with their friends.

"We also had 'The Great Book Swap' where children were invited to bring in up to three books they no longer read and swap them for new books from the selection.

"This was a really popular event last year resulting in over half of the children in school going home with new, free reading materials.

"We follow up the success of World Book Day in two weeks time with our annual Scholastic Book Fair where we raise money for new library books for school."