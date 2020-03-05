Market Drayton hits back at insulting online article

A foul-mouthed article submitted to ilivehere.co.uk describes the town as "backward and regressive" and residents as "drunkard yokels".

The website features user-submitted articles complaining about towns around the UK and is known for its annual lists of the "worst places to live in England".

Reverend Jane Morris, who has been the vicar at Christ Church Little Drayton since October 2018, said the article was a "tongue-in-cheek deliberate attempt to be provocative".

"As such, I'm disinclined to give it any credence or to take it seriously enough to offer a response.

"But my husband and I have lived here since September 2018, and love it.

"Yes, Draytonians are proud of their town, and maybe don't venture too far away, but that provides a continuity within community, and speaks volumes of a settled, happy population.

"We have been pleased to note a cheery 'morning!' or 'hello!' from people we don't know, as we walk around.

"People are helpful, kind, and glad to support charity and community events, with a generosity of spirit, and with a natural optimism and enthusiasm.

"I am privileged and glad to be able to serve the people of my parish, and to be part of the town as a whole."

Market Drayton Town Council's Mike Smith

Mike Smith is a town councillor who has lived in Market Drayton for all his life and also runs a successful online community for the town which has almost 15,000 members.

He said that in his lifetime the town has modernised but without losing its "quaint market town character".

"The article on that website I found to be pretty inaccurate and depressing.

"There are many great events and groups doing a great job in town. Articles such as the one on that website do little to promote our town.

"We have a lovely market town, I hope that we can continue to make it a place people are wanting to live."

Town and county councillor Roy Aldcroft

Town councillor Roy Aldcroft is a former mayor of the town and today also sits on Shropshire Council.

He pointed to successful events like the Ginger & Spice Festival, the annual Christmas lights celebration, the Rock and Bowl Festival and the Party in the Park.

He said the town has more than 69 volunteer and youth organisations, an active Churches Together council and the community-owned Festival Drayton Centre.

"I do believe we have a town to be proud of despite a minority who cause rare challenges for our law enforcement officers.

"This town is a beacon of friendliness and community spirit, no comment on media can dim our light."

A disclaimer on ilivehere.co.uk said: "All posts on this website are written and submitted by our readers. All content on this site is for entertainment purposes only and reflects the third party’s views at the time of posting."