Conductor stepping down with final concert

Market Drayton Choral Society will be performing their Spring Concert at St Mary's Church, Market Drayton, at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 21.

It will be a celebration of choral music throughout the ages with works from Vivaldi to Britten.

The concert will be the final appearance of Ken Sterling as conductor before laying down his baton.

Previously Director of Music at The Grove School, Ken has led the choir for the last 36 years since his first performance of Bach’s St John’s Passion in 1984.

A spokesman for the society said: "His wonderful sense of humour and extraordinary musical ability when rehearsing the choir every Wednesday evening will be sorely missed.

"His replacement is being actively sought at the moment. If anyone would like to apply for the post, please contact Francis Peel on francis_peel@yahoo.co.uk."

Tickets for the concert will cost £10 and are available at the door.