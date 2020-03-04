Menu

Council approves agricultural building

By Keri Trigg

Plans for an agricultural building on a ‘hobby farm’ have been approved despite road safety concerns.

The applicant, Mrs D. France, said the building was needed for storage at her four-acre holding, just off Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton, as well as housing livestock during adverse weather.

Councillor Paul Wynn, who represents Prees, said both he and the parish council had concerns over road safety due to the site being accessed from a main road with limited visibility.

Councillor Wynn added: “I can’t see justification for a building for four acres of land.”

A report to the committee by planning officer Sue Collins said: “The proposed development is appropriate in its design and scale for its intended use for general agricultural purposes for a limited site area and the proposed number of livestock.

“The improvements to the boundary with The Dexters will ensure that the proposal has minimal impact on residential amenities and at the same time will improve the ecology and biodiversity of the area.”

Addressing the road safety concerns, Ms Collins added: “The access provides appropriate levels of visibility and the gates are set back far enough off the road to allow vehicles to be off the highway while the gates are being opened or closed. This will result in minimal disruption to the free flow of traffic along the highway.”

Members agreed with the officer’s recommendation to grant planning permission.

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_LDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Shropshire.

