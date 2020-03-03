Six-vehicle crash closes A41 near Market Drayton

Two saloon cars, two vans and two articulated lorries were involved in a crash on the A41 at Hinstock, near Market Drayton.

The fire service said that there are four casualties. Fire engines have attended from Market Drayton, Newport, Hodnet and Wellington.

It was reported soon after 2.30pm.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance are all in attendance and the road is closed.

Police advised that motorists should avoid the area.