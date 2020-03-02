Mammoth fundraising trek for Ed, 45

Ed Jones started fundraising in 2015 after he was diagnosed with severe sleep apnoea and since then has trekked all over Europe raising money for charity.

As well as his work fundraising for Alzheimer's Society and Macmillan Cancer Support, Ed also helps Malpas Football Club raise money for its running costs.

In April Ed, 45, from Malpas, will be flying to Croatia to trek across the country's highest mountain, Mount Učka, and hopes to take his overall fundraising total from £18,600 to £20,000.

"I started hiking in 2015 after being diagnosed with severe sleep apnoea," he said.

Ed Jones with Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt from Love Island on Mount Toubkal

"I began just by walking on my local country park – just a mile or two to begin with until my first major hike in the summer of 2015.

"I hiked from Manchester to Sheffield for Macmillan Cancer Support. It's a charity that means a lot to me after losing my Mum to cancer in 2004."

Following this, Ed took part in the Yorkshire 100k which took 29 hours to finish and even trekked along the Great Wall of China in October 2017.

He added: "I was fundraising for the Alzheimer's Society, a medical condition my Dad suffered with, along with other conditions, prior to his passing just days after my return from China.

Ed Jones from Malpas trekking the Great Wall of China for Alzheimer's Society

"Further fundraising hikes overseas followed, including trekking three countries in three days, the Sahara Desert, the highest mountain in North Africa, Mount Toubkal, which was 4167m and most recently all of the World War Beaches in Normandy last October."

Ed now looks to trek across Mount Učka for the Alzheimer's Society while also continuing his fundraisers for Malpas FC.

"I moved to Malpas in December 2018 with my wife and daughter and in around May time the football club put out an appeal for someone to help them with fundraising," he said.

Ed Jones in the Alps

"I was on the board at Chester Football Club and I thought it would be good for me to help the area and the local community football club."

An event is being held on Saturday to raise money for the club. The Old Fire Station in Malpas will be host to a Spanish night.

More than 40 tickets have already been sold but there are still some available. Tickets cost £20 for adults and £12 children for a night of Spanish-themed music, food and fun.

Ed Jones trekking the Sahara Desert

For tickets, contact Ed on 07791158205. To donate to his fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ed-jones-croatia2020