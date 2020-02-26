Tools stolen from van in Market Drayton

The van at Salisbury Road, Market Drayton, was broken into some time between Wednesday, February 19, and Monday, February 24.

A drop saw, power tools and woodworking equipment were all taken.

To report information to police, call 101 and cite incident number 0168s of February 25.

In another incident, thieves tried and failed to get into a building at Riverside Drive in nearby Tern Hill.

On February 20 marks were found on a door suggesting an implement like a screwdriver had been used in an unsuccessful attempt to force a door open.

Call 101 citing incident number 0446s of February 20.

Copper piping was stolen from a vacant building between Stoke Heath and Hodnet some time in the fortnight up to Tuesday, February 25.

The incident number is 0202s of February 25.