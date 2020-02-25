Fire service's hazmat training exercise in Market Drayton

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service teams will set up at the Burnside Business Park, north of the A53 near the northern edge of the town.

The Market Drayton firefighting team will be working alongside nearby teams from the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The hazardous materials training exercise will take place between about 7pm and 9pm tonight.

A statement said: "Please don’t be alarmed if you see coloured smoke, fire appliances and people dressed in big green suits from approximately 7pm to 9pm.

"It is purely a training exercise between bordering fire and rescue services."