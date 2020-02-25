Menu

Fire service's hazmat training exercise in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Coloured smoke and people in lurid green hazmat suits are to be expected in Market Drayton tonight for a fire service training exercise.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service teams will set up at the Burnside Business Park, north of the A53 near the northern edge of the town.

The Market Drayton firefighting team will be working alongside nearby teams from the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The hazardous materials training exercise will take place between about 7pm and 9pm tonight.

A statement said: "Please don’t be alarmed if you see coloured smoke, fire appliances and people dressed in big green suits from approximately 7pm to 9pm.

"It is purely a training exercise between bordering fire and rescue services."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

