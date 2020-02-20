New CCTV to target boy racers in Market Drayton

Residents at Smithfield Road have complained of drivers with souped-up cars, loud engines and blaring music on the nearby Towers Lawn car parks.

Now Market Drayton town councillors have agreed to fit new cameras that can identify problem drivers' number plates.

Chairman of the services and facilities committee Roy Aldcroft said that contractors will begin work soon.

He said: "The decision followed a number of complaints from residents in Smithfield Road, police and road users in the area regarding anti-social behaviour, and high speed rubber-burning turns being practised until early morning by a small but persistent group of motorists.

"Extensive liaison has taken place with Shropshire Council, police and technical advisers to provide high-tech cameras and number plate recognition facilities to ensure better security during the day and prevent poor behaviour at night.

"We promised as a council to provide these cameras to aid the police in stopping this kind of behaviour.

"It has taken a while to get it right, but contractors will be proceeding with the work shortly.

"This is part of a five-phase project stretching over the next few years to replace redundant cameras and increase the number of operating CCTV cameras protecting our community."

Advertising

Councillor Mike Smith, who has a technology background and is a lead member of the cameras working group, said: “A considerable amount of research has been carried out lately into the various CCTV cameras and solutions available.

"The plan is to now install two cameras which will give coverage of the Towers Lawn car park together with further cameras that will log number plate info by use of number plate recognition cameras of the vehicles entering and leaving the car park.

"This information will be stored and viewed as part of the current council CCTV system.

"The extent of this work depends on the council achieving funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner's office. This will be applied for very soon and will allow the police to use the new system."