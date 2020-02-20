Menu

Elderly man has cash taken in distraction theft in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

An elderly man had money taken from his wallet while a woman distracted him by saying she was collecting for a children's charity.

Just before 1pm on February 13 the man was approached in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, by a woman carrying a sheet of paper.

He took out his wallet to give her £2 and sign the sheet of paper.

When he arrived home he realised that cash had been stolen from his wallet.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 101 citing incident number 0449s of February 13.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Crime
