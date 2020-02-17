Menu

Advertising

All welcome at day of prayer in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

For World Day of Prayer next month the public are invited to pray together at a church in Market Drayton.

Christ Church, Little Drayton. Photo: Google Street View

On March 6 people will congregate at Christ Church, Little Drayton for a specially-prepared service.

Each year a different country writes the service for World Day of Prayer. This year's service was prepared ladies of Zimbabwe, with the theme 'Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk'.

The origins of World Day of Prayer date back to the 19th century when Christian women of the United States and Canada initiated a variety of cooperative activities in support of women’s involvement in mission at home and in other parts of the world.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News