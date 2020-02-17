All welcome at day of prayer in Market Drayton

On March 6 people will congregate at Christ Church, Little Drayton for a specially-prepared service.

Each year a different country writes the service for World Day of Prayer. This year's service was prepared ladies of Zimbabwe, with the theme 'Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk'.

The origins of World Day of Prayer date back to the 19th century when Christian women of the United States and Canada initiated a variety of cooperative activities in support of women’s involvement in mission at home and in other parts of the world.