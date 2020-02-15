Volunteers wanted to help disabled adults farm vegetables near Market Drayton

Fordhall Farm on the outskirts of the town is appealing for people to take part in its Volunteer Weekend to build the structure on Saturday February 29 and Sunday, March 1.

It comes with a promise of homemade soup and cakes for the volunteers.

The polytunnel will enable members of the farm’s care farm project to grow a wide range of vegetables which they will harvest themselves to eat and transform into tasty jams and chutneys.

Any surplus produce will be sold to farm visitors to raise money to go back into the care farm.

Care farm manager Bex Syrett said: “We’re so excited to be moving forward with the construction of the polytunnel for our care farm.

"It has been a long time coming, and it will transform our project and enable us to grow lots more tasty organic vegetables.

'Help us achieve our dream'

“To install the polytunnel we need lots of hands to help us, so we hope people will come forward to help us achieve our dream.

"To say thank you to everyone that will be joining us, our care farm team will be providing a delicious homemade soup and cakes made from the produce in our community garden.”

The polytunnel was funded by a grant from The National Lottery Awards for All scheme, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK.

The grant awarded to Fordhall Farm also funded a greenwood shelter used by the care farm and youth project.

People who sign up to the Volunteer Weekend will be provided with food and accommodation in the farm’s new eco-friendly straw bale building if required.

Places are limited – to secure a place email Mike Grabarz on mike.grabarz@fordhallfarm.com

Fordhall Farm is running volunteer days and weekends throughout the year for both adults and young people. To see a full list of dates, visit the farm’s website at www.fordhallfarm.com