Shropshire's Sam to take on London Marathon in wheelchair

Sam Eardley, originally from near Market Drayton, has taken on half marathons in Birmingham and Oxford but is training for his biggest challenge yet, planning to push himself through the country's most famous race on April 26.

Sam, a PhD student who has used a wheelchair for 12 years, has set a target of raising £2,200 for disability advocacy charity Scope, and so far has raised about a quarter of that with an online fundraiser.

Sam's mother Jane, who still lives at Rosehill, said that Sam is training hard for his challenge.

To donate to his appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-eardley1