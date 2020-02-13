'Something for everyone' at village sale near Market Drayton

The sale will take place at the Jubilee Hall in Norton-in-Hales from 9.30am this Saturday, February 15.

Nigel Passmore of Norton-in-Hales said: "Tables are still available to book but demand has been high for this ever-popular event.

"The hall will be open to all to view, and purchase from a wide range of tables that feature home produce, arts, crafts and much more.

"There will something for everyone in a very friendly atmosphere. There will be plenty of adjacent parking places and entry is free.

"Refreshments including tea, coffee and cakes will be served throughout the day at very reasonable prices."

After this week, the sales will take place on the third Sunday of every month until further notice.

To book a table or learn more, contact Carol or Bev on 01630 658983.