Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash involving car in Market Drayton

The collision happened at about 2.25pm at Newport Road, near the town's swimming and fitness centre.

Police and paramedics attended.

Alexa Neville of West Mercia Police said: "At approximately 2.25pm emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the Newport Road in Market Drayton.

"A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital, injuries are not believed to be life-changing or -threatening."