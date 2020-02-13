Advertising
Flippin' good fun at annual Pancake Day lunch in Market Drayton
Hundreds of pancakes will be devoured at a Shrove Tuesday spectacular in Market Drayton later this month.
The town's Macmillan Cancer Support group will bake 400 to 500 pancakes and serve them for a good cause on February 25, in a tradition that goes back decades.
Anyone can come to the Beacon Community Centre and take a spot at the Pancake Day lunch, with savoury and sweet pancakes plus tea and coffee.
Committee member Sue Harrison said: "It's been going on for about 20 years.
"It started in Mary Schofield's house, then we moved it to the Beacon when it got too big. It's a tradition and it's always on Pancake Day.
"The format has never changed, the menu has never changed. People like that.
"It's all for a good cause and it's a lot of fun. Nobody is in a rush.
"The committee make all the pancakes, 400 to 500 of them.
"It's an extremely busy day."
Everyone is welcome, and entry on the day costs £4.
"The more the merrier, that's why we make a lot of pancakes – so there's enough for everyone."
