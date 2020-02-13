Menu

Flippin' good fun at annual Pancake Day lunch in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Published: 2020-02-13

Hundreds of pancakes will be devoured at a Shrove Tuesday spectacular in Market Drayton later this month.

MARKET DRAYTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 05/02/2020..... The local Macmillan cancer support group is having a pancake day lunch on February 25. Pictured left, Helen Kay,Trudie Moffatt, Carol Sharratt and Sue Harrison..

The town's Macmillan Cancer Support group will bake 400 to 500 pancakes and serve them for a good cause on February 25, in a tradition that goes back decades.

Anyone can come to the Beacon Community Centre and take a spot at the Pancake Day lunch, with savoury and sweet pancakes plus tea and coffee.

Committee member Sue Harrison said: "It's been going on for about 20 years.

"It started in Mary Schofield's house, then we moved it to the Beacon when it got too big. It's a tradition and it's always on Pancake Day.

"The format has never changed, the menu has never changed. People like that.

"It's all for a good cause and it's a lot of fun. Nobody is in a rush.

"The committee make all the pancakes, 400 to 500 of them.

"It's an extremely busy day."

Everyone is welcome, and entry on the day costs £4.

"The more the merrier, that's why we make a lot of pancakes – so there's enough for everyone."

