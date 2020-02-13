Flippin' good fun at annual Pancake Day lunch in Market Drayton

The town's Macmillan Cancer Support group will bake 400 to 500 pancakes and serve them for a good cause on February 25, in a tradition that goes back decades.

Anyone can come to the Beacon Community Centre and take a spot at the Pancake Day lunch, with savoury and sweet pancakes plus tea and coffee.

Committee member Sue Harrison said: "It's been going on for about 20 years.

"It started in Mary Schofield's house, then we moved it to the Beacon when it got too big. It's a tradition and it's always on Pancake Day.

"The format has never changed, the menu has never changed. People like that.

"It's all for a good cause and it's a lot of fun. Nobody is in a rush.

"The committee make all the pancakes, 400 to 500 of them.

"It's an extremely busy day."

Everyone is welcome, and entry on the day costs £4.

"The more the merrier, that's why we make a lot of pancakes – so there's enough for everyone."