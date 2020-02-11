Market Drayton school awarded for PE provision

Menu

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A Market Drayton primary school has been given a gold mark for its commitment to keeping kids active.

Longlands Community Primary School was awarded a Youth Sport Trust Gold Quality Mark for its physical education following a recent inspection.

George Hounsell, sports coordinator, said: “Longlands Community Primary School prides itself on providing high quality sporting opportunities for all students and staff. 

"Extra-curricular opportunities are available before, during and after school with an aim to encourage participation and inclusion through school sport. 

"Longlands is thrilled to receive this sports quality mark and look to continue to thrive in school sport.”

The quality mark is a nationally-recognised badge of excellence denoting quality of PE and school sport.

