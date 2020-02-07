Menu

Kids welcome home hero military parents at Market Drayton school

By Nick Humphreys | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Youngsters welcomed home their hero military parents at a school near Market Drayton.

Padre King addresses the assembly at Stoke on Tern Primary School and Nursery

Luke and Kerry Johnston with daughters Willow and Harper

Sophie and Haylie Chapman

Steven Hunsdale and daughter Rebecca

Stuart Pankhurst and daughter Madison

Stoke-on-Tern Primary School and Nursery opened their doors to their military families to formally welcome them home after recent deployments.

The children were all smiles as they performed a number of songs at an assembly while their proud parents and teachers watched on.

They also spoke of the reasons they were proud of their parents in the Army.

Parents stayed afterwards for afternoon tea.

The school has close links to the military. Around a third of the children at the school come from military families.

Jenny Brotherhood, acting headteacher, said: “We are very proud of our links with the Royal Irish Regiment.

"The children showed a real sense of pride when their parents and siblings came in.

"The event allowed us to show our appreciation and recognition for this valuable part of our school community.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

