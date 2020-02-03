Plea for council to do more about litter off A53 near Market Drayton

The area near the A53's Hodnet bypass has had rubbish continuously dumped there which has not gone unnoticed by those in the area.

Richard Underwood, of Wollerton, blames drivers for the build up of food waste, cans and other litter on the side of the busy road, but admits that more of the community can take action.

Shropshire Council said it was "pursuing progress" on the issue of litter on the A53.

Mr Underwood said: “It's not Shropshire Council’s fault the litter is there, the real disgrace is how many people throw litter from vehicles – but equally, accepting we live in an imperfect world, too many of us perhaps drive past and note it but then accept and ignore it.”

Some of the litter seen near the A53 Hodnet bypass

To make matters worse, Mr Underwood said that contractors continued to mow the verges with the litter still there resulting in rubbish being cut up.

Mr Underwood said: “Chopping up the plastic by getting contractors to mow the verges may make the problem appear smaller and less visible, but the plastic is still there in the environment and will gradually make its way to the rivers, and then the sea.

“This action not only creates a hazard, but is seemingly out of step with the public mood to tackle and reduce plastic waste.”

The rubbish near the bypass is a variety of materials including plastic.

Mr Underwood said that Shropshire Council could do more about the litter.

He said: “Shropshire Council’s staff and councillors use our roads every day and you might think that, if no one else, at least that group of people would have an enhanced sense of civic pride and therefore wish to either report it internally and seek to get something done about it.”

Mr Underwood said that the issue had been discussed on social media and that Hodnet Parish Council has also spoken to the county council about it.

However, Shropshire Council has not yet set a definitive plan for a litter pick, despite Mr Underwood speaking to Steve Davenport, the Shropshire Council chairman of the Highways Committee.

Carmen Eccleston, Shropshire Council’s street scene manager, said: “Roadside litter picking of the A53 is an outstanding item on our contractor’s programme of work, which we are pursuing progress on. But no definitive date of when litter picking will be done, yet.”

Earlier in the month walkers complained of Christmas decorations and even a tree dumped off the A53 near Wollerton, although that has since been cleared.

Mr Underwood said: “It is apparent that we have a huge problem with roadside litter in this area, but one wonders if anyone at Shropshire Council cares enough to actually do something about it?”

By Stephen Bramhill