Shropshire village house extension plan refused over concerns about loss of light

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A council refused an application to build an extension to a village home, saying it could cause a loss of light to neighbours.

The houses in question at Station Road in Hodnet. Photo: Google Maps

Mr and Mrs Dougie Nicoll had applied to build a single-storey extension to their terraced house at Station Road, Hodnet.

They had proposed for the extension to be timber clad with a flat grey roof, while the original building is orange brickwork.

This week Shropshire Council officers recommended that the application be turned down, saying: "The design and scale of the proposed extension does not protect or enhance the character and appearance of the original dwelling which is considered to be a non-designated heritage asset.

"The proposed layout of the extension will potentially cause a loss of light to the neighbouring property and have an overbearing impact on this section of their property.

"As such this is considered to be unacceptable and contrary to policy CS6 of the Shropshire Core Strategy which requires development to not have a detrimental impact on residential amenities of the area."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

