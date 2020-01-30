Steel building firm plans to expand Market Drayton base

Fowler & Gilbert of Cheshire, which supplies steel frame buildings for agricultural and industrial use, now considers Western Way in Market Drayton its "primary base."

The business has applied for planning permission from Shropshire Council to further expand the site with an extension, fuel store and weighbridge.

A planning statement on behalf of the company said the building extension's 'footprint' would be 5.29m by 24.51m while the weighbridge would be 18m by 3m.

Wharfe Rural Planning said in the statement: "Fowler & Gilbert is an established business that has developed the site in Market Drayton to be the base of the business operations, relocating from Middlewich, Cheshire.

"The business is growing and requires additional buildings and infrastructure within the existing site confines to support the growth and efficiency of the business."