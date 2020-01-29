Ann Widdecombe to perform in Market Drayton

An evening with Ann Widdecombe of the Brexit Party will be held at the Festival Drayton Centre on February 14 at 7.30pm.

She will 'lift the lid' on her two decades in Westminster and share gossip from the popular programmes she has been a part of.

Miss Widdecombe, born in Bath and growing up partially in Singapore, became Maidstone's first female MP in 1987 and went on to hold a number of senior roles in the Conservative party including Shadow Health Secretary and Shadow Home Secretary.

She retired from politics in 2010 and appeared on programmes including Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, in which she lasted 10 weeks with partner Anton du Beke.

In 2019 Miss Widdecombe returned to politics, standing for the Brexit Party in elections to the European Parliament and winning a seat.

In her political and her media lives she has been outspoken on issues including climate change, feminism and Brexit.

Tickets to see her at the Festival Drayton Centre cost £23. To book, call 01630 654444 or email info@festivaldraytoncentre.com