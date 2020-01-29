Man caught trying to burgle Market Drayton business

A man wearing a hoodie set off alarms at a commercial premises at the Adderley Road Industrial Estate at about 2.30am on January 23, police said.

Police arrived and he tried to escape but was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 0047s of January 23.

Two days later an intruder broke a window at a business unit at the Maer Lane Industrial Estate, also in Market Drayton.

The alarm was sounded and the criminal got away empty-handed.

It happened at about 9pm on January 25. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 citing incident number 0701s.

That same night or the following day, January 25 or 26, a metal shed at the cemetery in Cemetery Road was broken into and a leafblower taken.

An attempt was also made to take a generator.

Advertising

Those who can help the police investigation are asked to call 101 citing incident number 0269s of January 27.

Then, shortly after midnight on Monday, January 27, a man was arrested after breaking into a detached garage, also in Cemetery Road.

Police were called and the man was caught on the scene. Call 101 referencing 0027s with information.

Between 2am and 3am on Friday, January 24, two men wearing hoods and white trainers were seen breaking into a barn in Rosehill Road, Stoke Heath. No thefts were reported.

Call 101 citing incident number 0174s with any information.