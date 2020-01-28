Volunteer open day at Market Drayton arts venue

The Festival Drayton Centre in Frogmore Road is to host a volunteer open day for potential new faces to meet the team.

The centre hosts films, comedy, theatre and community art exhibitions.

On Thursday, February 13, anyone who is interested in volunteering is invited to come to the centre between 11am and 8pm to learn more about what being involved with the running of the centre would entail.

To find out more, call 01630 654444 or email info@festivaldraytoncentre.com