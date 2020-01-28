Menu

Market Drayton council tax to rise

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Market Drayton Town Council will raise its council tax precept by three per cent to help meet a budget that rose by more than £30,000.

Band D taxpayers in the town will contribute £124.48 to the town council this year, up on £120.85.

It will raise an extra £14,370 for the town council, to help address a proposed shortfall of £15,478 in the budget for 2020/21. The remaining £1,108 in the shortfall will be met with money from general reserves.

At a recent meeting of the town council, councillors agreed this year's budget with a proposed income of £540,828, up on £507,277 last year, and an expenditure of £556,306, up on £524,756 last year.

Town clerk Julie Jones said that the proposed budget for the council's finance and general purposes rose by £15,000 to factor in elections.

