Fire crews team up to tackle large chimney fire near Market Drayton

At about 10.45pm on Saturday the fire service was called to a home in Northlands, Woore.

Officers from Market Drayton and from Audlem in nearby Cheshire arrived to find smoke pouring from the chimney stack and a fire burning in the flue.

The Market Drayton crew began extinguishing the fire with a pump and chimney rods, while the crew from Audlem used a thermal imaging camera to check if the fire was spreading and identify hot spots inside the walls.

"Thankfully the fire was found to be contained to within the flue," the Market Drayton fire crew said in a social media statement.

"The crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, and fully extinguished after approximately one hour.

"Once the fire had been dealt with and the stack allowed to cool, the crews set about making up all the equipment, cleaning and tidying the fireplace, hearth and surrounding area.

"Whilst in attendance personnel checked that the property had working smoke alarms, that the occupiers had a fire escape plan, and that the chimney was swept on a regular basis.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, and that no damage was caused to the property by the fire."