Ice warning for Shropshire as temperature drops
Large parts of north and west Shropshire should expect ice tonight after a yellow weather warning was issued.
Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Newport are all warned to expect ice from about 7pm and up until 10am tomorrow as temperatures are set to drop.
The Met Office warned of "wintry showers and ice leading to some travel disruption".
Swathes of nearby Wales and Staffordshire are also affected by the yellow warning, including Welshpool and Llandrindod Wells.
Bridgnorth, Ludlow and much of Telford are not included in the weather warning.
Ice is also expected across the north west of England and Northern Ireland tonight, while parts of Scotland could see snow.
The Met Office advised that there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
See the Met Office's latest forecast here:
