Ice warning for Shropshire as temperature drops

Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Newport are all warned to expect ice from about 7pm and up until 10am tomorrow as temperatures are set to drop.

The Met Office warned of "wintry showers and ice leading to some travel disruption".

✳️ TONIGHT ✳️



❄️❄️❄️



Could we possibly see #snow over #Shropshire tonight? 🌨️



It is looking likely with elevation. Showers will cross the county during the night into early Tuesday, rain & sleet to low levels, wintry over the hills.🏔️ A minimum of 1c.🌡️#ShropshireWeather pic.twitter.com/B9HYkVU4Bt — Shropshire Weather (@ShropshireWeat1) January 27, 2020

Swathes of nearby Wales and Staffordshire are also affected by the yellow warning, including Welshpool and Llandrindod Wells.

Bridgnorth, Ludlow and much of Telford are not included in the weather warning.

Ice is also expected across the north west of England and Northern Ireland tonight, while parts of Scotland could see snow.

The Met Office advised that there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

⚠️ WEATHER WARNING ⚠️



❄️❄️❄️



A yellow weather warning for Ice has been issued by the Met Office for northern & western parts of #Shropshire.



This in effect from 1900 this evening until 1000 Tuesday morning. Take care on untreated surfaces.❄️



1900 ➡️ 1000#ShropshireWeather pic.twitter.com/kNYG92gZ9L — Shropshire Weather (@ShropshireWeat1) January 27, 2020

See the Met Office's latest forecast here: