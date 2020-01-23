Bargain books for sale at Market Drayton Library

The library periodically gets rid of older books and in an effort to keep them in the town, the staff host sales where any variety of book can be found for just a few pennies each.

The next such sale will be this Saturday, from 9.30am-12pm.

Branch manager Alastair Pack said: "When we've had the books a long time and they've been borrowed a lot they tend not to look their best, so we sell them.

"We've got new stock coming in all the time.

"It's a way we can raise a bit of money and keep them in Market Drayton."

Next month the library will host a talk on conservation at RAF Museum Cosford from expert Darren Priday.