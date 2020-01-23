Quartet of choirs to unite for Market Drayton concert

The concert at the Grove School will involve four choirs from the area and proceeds will go to the Drayton ArtsFest later this year.

ArtsFest organiser Suzanne Edwards said: "A very special Quartet of Choirs Concert is being performed by our fantastic local choirs Little Voices, Fauls Singers, A Choired Taste and the Stoke Male Voice Choir in support of our aim to provide free entry to events for family and children being planned for the 2020 Drayton ArtsFest during the last weekend in October next year.

"It's quite a feat to get four choirs together like this."

Each choir will have their own 30-minute programme before they all sing together in a big finale.

It will take place on January 25, beginning at 7.30pm.

There will be a raffle and refreshments available.

The Little Voices will open the show with a programme that includes modern favourites like All You Need is Love, Singing in the Rain and God Only Knows.

Up next will be the Fauls Singers with an eclectic mix of songs like You've Got a Friend In Me, Fascinating Rhythm and Let There Be Peace on Earth.

After an interval, A Choired Taste will perform Ed Sheeran's Perfect, Jolene by Dolly Parton and Forever Country among others.

The Stoke Male Voice Choir will then begin their programme which includes Take Me Home, Nessun Dorma and You'll Never Walk Alone.

For the finale, all four choirs will come together, conducted by David Stokes of the Fauls Singers.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from members of the choirs or on the door.