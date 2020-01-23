Menu

Audlem manslaughter trial ends with jury unable to deliver verdict

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News

A manslaughter trial for two men accused of killing a man from near Market Drayton has ended with the jury unable to deliver a verdict.

Adam Lovatt, who died in May 2018

Adam Lovatt, 45, died in Audlem, in Cheshire, on May 25, 2018.

Samuel Thorpe, 24, of Annions Lane, Wybunbury, and Nicolas Hill, 36, from Moorsfield Avenue in Audlem, had been on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of manslaughter in relation to Mr Lovatt's death.

The 11-day trial ended this week and the jury could not deliver a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

The judge discharged the jury and a retrial has been scheduled for June 15.

Cheshire Police asked anyone with information on Mr Lovatt's death to call 101.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

