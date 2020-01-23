Audlem manslaughter trial ends with jury unable to deliver verdict

Adam Lovatt, 45, died in Audlem, in Cheshire, on May 25, 2018.

Samuel Thorpe, 24, of Annions Lane, Wybunbury, and Nicolas Hill, 36, from Moorsfield Avenue in Audlem, had been on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of manslaughter in relation to Mr Lovatt's death.

The 11-day trial ended this week and the jury could not deliver a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

The judge discharged the jury and a retrial has been scheduled for June 15.

Cheshire Police asked anyone with information on Mr Lovatt's death to call 101.