Inquest to open into death of man, aged 24, at Market Drayton Müller factory

The preliminary hearing into the death of Lewis James McFarlin will take place at Telford Register Office tomorrow.

Mr McFarlin, who was 24, died on January 14, after an incident at Müller's Market Drayton Factory.

He was a contractor from Stoke-on-Trent who had been carrying out maintenance on a service lift.

Following his death Müller said it was investigating and added: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”

The inquest will be opened by Shropshire Coroner John Ellery and is likely to be adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

The Health and Safety Executive has also confirmed it is investigating the circumstances around the incident.