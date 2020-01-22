Main Shropshire village road to remain closed until tomorrow as telephone cable repairs prove 'difficult'

Residents of Cheswardine, near Market Drayton, have been cut off from their landlines and broadband after contractors working on the village's High Street accidentally damaged cables.

Villagers were still reporting faults on social media today.

Openreach engineers had hoped the work would be finished on Tuesday but that estimate was revised to Thursday lunchtime.

A spokesman for the company said: "This is proving to be a really complex and difficult repair, and our engineers are working hard to get people back into service as quickly as possible.

"We’re hoping to get the work finished by tomorrow and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”