Council's tentative agreement on Market Drayton McDonald's plan

The American fast food company wants to build a new drive-thru restaurant near the roundabout connecting the A53 bypass and Shrewsbury Road, at the western edge of the town.

Shropshire Council had insisted the proposed access to the restaurant must be moved further east on Shrewsbury Road, away from the major roundabout, "in the interests of highway safety", and McDonald's have seemingly now acquiesced.

The chain had resisted but has since uploaded a site drawing to the council website which shows the access moved further down the road as well as visibility splays.

This week the council's highways department said the proposals now "could be acceptable, from a highways and transport perspective" if the designs in that drawing are implemented.

McDonald's has been approached for comment.

The planned restaurant would include space for 100 diners and 42 car parking spaces.

McDonald's submitted its application for a restaurant in October last year.

One of Market Drayton's biggest employers, dairy firm Müller, had submitted its objection to the plans. It has a major plant on the opposite side of Shrewsbury Road.

Müller said that McDonald's should "fully demonstrate" that its proposals comply with planning policy.