Four choirs to collaborate live at one-off concert in Market Drayton

The Quartet of Choirs Concert at the Grove School later this month will include A Choired Taste, Fauls Singers, Little Voices and the Stoke Male Voice Choir.

Each will have their own 30-minute programme before they all sing together in a big finale.

It will take place on January 25, beginning at 7.30pm. There will be a raffle and refreshments available.

Tickets cost £8 and all of the proceeds will go to the 2020 Drayton ArtsFest, to help keep as many events free as possible.

Organiser and ArtsFest director Suzanne Edwards said: "We are very honoured to get these four choirs together. It should be a fabulous evening."

The choirs will cover a range of styles and time periods, from Nessun Dorma to You've Got a Friend in Me.

Tickets are available from members of the choirs or on the door.