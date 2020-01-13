Menu

Market Drayton badminton club needs new members

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A Market Drayton badminton club is appealing for new members so it can remain viable.

The Wilde Grove Badminton Club, which plays at the Grove School, has about 12 active members and needs new blood to keep going.

Members meet every Wednesday in term time at 8.15pm. There are up to four courts available at the school.

New members of all levels of ability are welcome to join.

For more information call Graham Sedgley on 07831 877777.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
