Bungalow between listed Shropshire buildings would 'sever relationship' between them, say officers

The proposal to build a detached two-bedroom bungalow at South Ring in Church Street, bordering the graveyard at St Mary's Church on one side and the Old Vicarage on the other, has attracted criticism from neighbours who say it would not be in keeping with the rest of the area.

The bungalow would be designed for wheelchair access and include a wet room.

Shropshire Council's Historic Environment team filed a report this week, which said that the plot is in a conservation area.

It said that there had been no heritage assessment submitted with the application and that in those circumstances, officers would recommend the application is refused.

The report, which erroneously referred to the Old Vicarage as the 'Old Rectory', said: "The Church of Saint Mary [sic] is a Grade II Listed building and the Old Rectory [sic] is Grade II Listed, both have a close relationship with one another.

"There is no heritage assessment with regard to setting, as per the setting guidance.

"In the absence of such an assessment to consider potential impacts of the proposed development of this site we would consider that harm would be caused by the development.

"This plot would completely sever the relationship between St Mary’s Church and the Old Rectory [sic], which was identified as an important group by Historic England at the time of the Old Rectory’s [sic] listing in 2010."

It also said that the planned "very wide" gable for the bungalow "does not reflect the local vernacular scale and character".

The report went on: "Further information as noted above, i.e. a heritage assessment, should be provided to inform any decision made.

"In the absence of such information we suggest that less than substantial harm will occur to the significance of the designated heritage assets identified above.

"We would therefore suggest that the application is refused due to the lack of submitted information necessary to assess the impact of the proposal on the heritage assets."