Marina near Market Drayton marks 10 years of business

Overwater Marina on the Shropshire Union Canal north of nearby Audlem opened for business in spring 2010.

It is home to the Audlem Lass, a community-run water taxi which raises funds for the RNLI, as well as the non-profit Overwater Wheelyboat Project which provides access to the waterways for less able individuals.

Overwater Marina

The Maughan family which runs it have been given awards including five Gold Anchors and the British Waterways Marinas's first Marina of Distinction award for an inland marina.

Now for its 10th birthday, owners Janet and Angus Maughan will give every customer with a registered mooring a chance of winning over the next 10 months.

Marina manager David Johnson said: “This is a fantastic way to celebrate 10 years in business. Every customer who has a mooring registered with us will be in with a chance of winning a prize over the next 10 months, culminating in the star giveaway towards the end of the year – a year’s free mooring for one lucky customer."