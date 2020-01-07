Menu

Main Market Drayton road to be disrupted for works

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A main road into and out of Market Drayton will be closed for a day as part of roadworks.

Shrewsbury Road seen from the A53 roundabout. Photo: Google Street View

Shrewsbury Road will be managed by temporary traffic lights between the A53 roundabout and the Longford Turning for four days next week, then closed on Friday.

The work will include carriageway repairs, gully emptying and tree trimming.

Temporary traffic lights will be enforced between 9.30am and 4pm from January 13 to January 16, with the road closed on January 17.

For more information, call Shropshire Council's customer services on 0345 6789006, or contact the Street Works Team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Top stories

