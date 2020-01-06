Talk on RAF Museum conservation in Market Drayton

The museum's conservation centre manager, Darren Priday, will deliver the talk on February 25, discussing the work carried out at the Conservation Centre and its apprenticeship scheme.

A statement from the library said: "Museums are peaceful places to visit but behind the scenes there is so much going on.

"This fascinating talk will describe the work carried out in the RAF Museum's Conservation Centre, some completed projects RAF100 involvement and the award-winning apprenticeship scheme."

The event will run from 7pm to 9pm and tickets should be booked in advance. They cost £4 for adults and £1 for under-18s, with refreshments included.

To learn more, visit the library in Cheshire Street or call 01630 652105.