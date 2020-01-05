Menu

Woodland burns in large fire involving rubbish near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Fifteen-foot tall flames reached into the air as a large fire ravaged woodland near Market Drayton.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Smoke and an orange glow were visible in the sky and several people called 999 after the fire involving domestic rubbish, timber, undergrowth and trees began soon before 5pm on Saturday.

On-call firefighters from the Market Drayton fire station were at the site in Woodseaves for over two hours, extinguishing the fire and damping down any potential risk spots.

The officers had to trudge through two fields to get to the fire before calling for a specialist 4x4 unit to carry hoses and other equipment to the scene.

A social media statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station said: "Due to the fire being deep-seated the crew were detained at the incident for over two hours damping down.

"Due to several hotspots remaining, which were not safe to access in the dark, the crew will be returning to the scene in daylight hours to carry out a re-inspection.

"We can confirm that the cause of the fire was accidental, and that there were no injuries at the incident."

