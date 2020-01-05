Driver narrowly escapes injury when camper van bursts into flames near Market Drayton

The van was badly damaged when a fire ripped through the engine compartment and cab at about 2.15pm yesterday.

Its driver got out of the van just in time after noticing smoke coming from the dashboard, firefighters said.

They pulled over at Styche, near Market Drayton.

The burnt-out cab of the van. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

On-call firefighters were sent from the Market Drayton station and put out the fire using hose reel jets within five minutes of arriving, before spending another 45 minutes making the vehicle safe.

The road between Styche and Longslow was closed for a short time while the firefighters worked.

Market Drayton Fire Station wrote on social media: "We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, the cause of the fire was deemed to [have] been either a mechanical or electrical fault in the engine compartment."