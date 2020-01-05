Menu

Advertising

Driver narrowly escapes injury when camper van bursts into flames near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A driver escaped their camper van shortly before it burst into flames near Market Drayton.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The van was badly damaged when a fire ripped through the engine compartment and cab at about 2.15pm yesterday.

Its driver got out of the van just in time after noticing smoke coming from the dashboard, firefighters said.

They pulled over at Styche, near Market Drayton.

The burnt-out cab of the van. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

On-call firefighters were sent from the Market Drayton station and put out the fire using hose reel jets within five minutes of arriving, before spending another 45 minutes making the vehicle safe.

The road between Styche and Longslow was closed for a short time while the firefighters worked.

Market Drayton Fire Station wrote on social media: "We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, the cause of the fire was deemed to [have] been either a mechanical or electrical fault in the engine compartment."

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station
Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News