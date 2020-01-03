Warm welcome at Market Drayton's walking football team

The team will meet at the Royal British Legion club in Church Street next Friday, January 10, to discuss club matters, but anyone who may be interested is welcome to attend.

The meeting is due to begin at 7.30pm.

One of the matters to be discussed is the prospect of organising evening sessions for the benefit of people who still work.

Walking football is aimed at the over-50s and the club plays all year round.

The team also plays the occasional tournament.

Anyone interested is invited to attend at the Greenfields sports ground from 2pm to 3pm on Tuesdays, or at the Maurice Chandler Sports and Leisure Centre near Market Drayton between 4pm and 5pm on Thursdays.