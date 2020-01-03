'The tree still had the decorations on!' Christmas tree and wrapping paper fly tipped in country lane near Market Drayton

The rubbish was left in a minor road near the A53 at the village of Wollerton some time in the last week.

A dog walker who lives in the Market Drayton area and did not want to be named came across the rubbish on New Year's Day after hearing about it from another person.

She said: "Somebody else had mentioned it to me a couple of days ago and they said that someone had looked through it for details of any address. I only walked past and I admit that I didn't linger as it was heading towards being dark by the time I would get home.

"The dumped tree still had all the decorations on!"

She said that she regularly sees waste dumped in the area.

"It always annoys me but I also feel sad, I love where I live and I hate to see people leaving a mess that is also a danger to wildlife – the amount of times I've cleaned up broken glass.

"The road from Espley roundabout into Hodnet is terrible for it."

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.